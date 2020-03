Constructed of 3500 parts, connected by 4,900 bolts and standing 112 feet in the air, this sculpture commissioned by Land Rover is certainly an idolatrous addition to the Festival of Speed. But, uhh, does anyone else see the piece as less a triumph and more an indicator of our inevitable future—one where SUVs are good for little else than standing proudly/uselessly on a scrapheap?

[Gerry Judah via Core77]