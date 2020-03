We love open source hardware, especially when it can throw some MIDI flange and fade into your party like the Aurora—a dual-channel, USB-powered DJ mixer. All the schematics, bills of materials and source code can be nabbed for free online, or you can have one built and shipped. And it can pull off a pretty mean LED lightshow...

Here the ump-shh ump-shh is dished out by Ableton Live, with effects being controlled by the Aurora.



[Aurora via Hack A Day]