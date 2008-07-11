How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Super Monkey Ball for iPhone Lightning Review: Addictive, Hard as Hell

The App: Super Monkey Ball, probably the biggest game in the App Store today, mates the longstanding franchise's primate-in-a-bubble rolling to the iPhone's accelerometer interface.

The Price: US$9.99
Verdict: Simple, addictive fun, but a bit frustrating. If you're used to Monkey Ball's motion-sickness-inducing control setup (and you don't mind looking like a jackass on the subway) you'll have a blast. You can roll your way through 5 worlds of 11 stages each on two difficulty levels which are unlocked linearly. You've got your pick of four monkeys of varying ages and genders to put in the ball, but after that, it's a whole lot of rolling to the goal without falling off the edge.

But get ready to fall off the edge. A lot. The accelerometer control scheme does get better as you get used to it, but after about 30 minutes of play I was still having a lot of trouble finding the neutral point. But if nothing else, the graphics are definitely on the high-end for a mobile phone game, which sets the tone nicely for the iPhone as a serious gaming platform. [Super Monkey Ball]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles