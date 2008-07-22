Mark Bent, owner of SunNight Solar, is giving away 500 of his company's solar flashlights (no Polish jokes, please). This isn't a simple first-come first-served deal, however; you need to justify why you deserve one. People who work in emergency services or the media (ahem) get first dibs (as does Al Gore and Angelina Jolie for some reason), but I bet if you're creative you can talk your way into a free flashlight as well. Tell 'em Giz sent ya. Shoot them an email at [email protected] with your reasoning and they'll let you know whether or not you made the cut. Tip: don't just say you like free stuff, ya jackass. [SunLight Solar via Book of Joe]
SunNight Solar Giving Away 500 Solar Flashlights
