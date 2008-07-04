Strange Decanters Are Like Your Lungs on Red Wine

Artist Etienne Meneau has made these amazing sculptural wine decanters, applying some fractal-ness to the design. As a result, they look pretty anatomical when you fill them with red wine: rather like the brachiated patterns of lungs or blood vessels. Bound to be conversation pieces at a party. Hand-made in borosilicate glass and about 60cm tall, they're in a very limited numbered and signed edition. But vinophile mathematicians or biologists keen to get one might have to save up some cash: each 75cl carafe costs around US$3,400. [Strange Decanter]