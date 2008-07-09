Steampunk Soviet Gas Mask Looks Like That Nazi From Hellboy 1

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This specially-created one-off steampunk gas mask was made from leather, brass, and a Soviet-era gas mask. What's special about this isn't that it looks incredibly creepy and incredibly cool, it's that it looks kinda similar to that Nazi villain from the first Hellboy movie. Maybe it's just us and our excitement for Hellboy II that we're even thinking of buying this on eBay for US$650 to use in our "LARPing". Yeah, that's the ticket. [ebay via Livejournal via Steampunk Workshop via Wired]

Update: It also looks like Psycho Mantis from Metal Gear Solid.

