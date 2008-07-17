StarPex Full-Size Wooden Guitar For the PS2 and PS3

Playing Guitar Hero or Rock Band might make the average Joe feel more like a rock star—but the fact that you are playing on a tiny plastic guitar kind of ruins the fantasy. That's where the StarPex comes in. It is the first full-sized wooden guitar for the PS2/PS3 and it features a 10-button design with solo-buttons and an Overdrive/Star Power button, chrome plated tuning pegs, a wired/wireless connectivity option and a modular design that will allow users to trick out their guitar. The StarPex will be available in late August for US$179.95.

Peak Products Unleashes Starpex™, the First-Ever Full-Size, Wood, Playstation®2 and Playstation 3 Guitar Controller with the Authentic Look and Feel of a Real Guitar

For those about to rock...Peak salutes you!

Boston, MA- July 16th, 2008 - Peak Products, a gaming peripheral company dedicated to providing the best in instrument quality gaming controllers, announces Starpex, the first-ever full-size, wood, PS2™ / PS3™ Guitar controller with the look and feel of an actual guitar. Starpex boasts an instrument-quality, high-gloss lacquered finish with a hardwood body, neck, and headstock handcrafted by a leading guitar manufacturer giving the authentic guitar experience that Guitar Hero™ and Rock Band™ enthusiasts crave. Other unique features include...

* Full Guitar Hero and Rockband Functionality for PS2 and PS3 - Starpex is compatible with both PS2 and PS3, and allows users to experience the full list of game play features in both Guitar Hero and Rockband, including toggle effects switch and solo button functionality.

* Unique Speed Star Power / Overdrive Button provides the fastest and most accurate access to Star Power and Overdrive. Additionally, built in tilt sensor technology allows users to access Star Power and Overdrive in a more traditional way.

* Optimised Whammy Bar maximizes comfort, provides better feel, reduces fatigue and provides a higher level of durability.

* High Quality Ten Fret Button Design features optimal button travel for enhanced feel, reduced fatigue, and higher score potential. Ten fret buttons means that players have the option of using traditionally positioned fret buttons, or rock out with solo buttons high up on the neck which also provide critical soloing capabilities in Rockband.

* Enhanced Strum Bar gives the perfect balance of tactile and audible feedback to maximize enjoyment and scoring.

* Connectivity Options - Dual wired / wireless capabilities allow players to use a 15' wired cable or a 2.4 Ghz wireless connection (both included).

* Forward - Thinking Compatibility - Starpex's modular design allows users to easily separate the electronic components from the body of the guitar which will allow for further customisation including new guitar bodies, pick guards, and more.

"With well over 11 million copies of Guitar Hero/Rock Band sold on the PlayStation consoles, we see a tremendous opportunity in bringing Starpex to market" says Jamie Leece, Vice President for Peak Products. "Never before have Guitar Hero/Rock Band enthusiasts been able to shred with a hardwood, handcrafted authentic guitar controller that's built with the look and feel of a real guitar. This will change the way the games are played."

The Starpex will be available in Circuit City and various retailers with an MSRP of $179.95 in late August. For more information on Peak Products, please visit www.Go-Peak.com coming on line in August

About Peak Products

Peak Products is a gaming peripheral company dedicated to providing gamers of the music genre with the very best in instrument quality gaming controllers. Evolving out of a passion for both music and gaming, Peak Products understands the level of precision and quality that both musicians and gamers demand from their equipment. By fusing together the style and craftsmanship of professional grade musical instruments with the comfort and performance of gaming controllers, Peak Products is able to provide the user with an enhanced musical gaming experience. Designed by leading engineers and tested by gamers, Peak Products delivers the look of authentic musical equipment, the feel expected out of any precision instrument, and the score demanded by any serious gamer. Peak Products: Look. Feel. Score.™