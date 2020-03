Those Photoshoppers over at Worth 1000 decided to mash up Star Wars with some of the world's most famous pieces of art (and we're like 99% certain that it was meant as a joke). This remix of M.C. Escher's famous Hand with Reflecting Sphere has to be the most brilliant, with traces of the Death Star looming in the background next to a Escher's psychiatrist officesque workspace. For more reimagined pretentious college freshman art, hit the link. [Worth 1000 via digg]