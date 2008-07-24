Star Wars Bounty Hunters and Yoda Have Us All Steamed

Here in Gizmodo we have this love-hate relationship with steampunk—which borders in the hate-hate most of the time. But when it comes to Star Wars redesigns, I can't help it, I'm fascinated by them, specially the new bounty hunters from Empire Strikes Back, including an omfg-I-want-it version of Boba Fett. Yoda and the rest of the characters, like the Snow Trooper, are equally as good.

The Boba Fett re-design looks particularly good. Sillof decided to change the T visor in the helmet for rounded goggles, while keeping the rest almost intact:

While Fett's "T" visor is iconic, this design keeps the look of the rounder goggles that have become a staple of the line, while the red strip down the middle hints at the old "T" design. His forearm weapons feature a mini-crossbow and a working retractable blade. The Surcoat is reminiscent of Fett's shoulder cape. His rocketpack is still there just in a larger more industrial model.

Head to Sillof's to see some of these in 360-degree rotating versions. The details are simply stunning. [Silof]