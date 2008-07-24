Star Wars Bounty Hunters and Yoda Have Us All Steamed

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Here in Gizmodo we have this love-hate relationship with steampunk—which borders in the hate-hate most of the time. But when it comes to Star Wars redesigns, I can't help it, I'm fascinated by them, specially the new bounty hunters from Empire Strikes Back, including an omfg-I-want-it version of Boba Fett. Yoda and the rest of the characters, like the Snow Trooper, are equally as good.

The Boba Fett re-design looks particularly good. Sillof decided to change the T visor in the helmet for rounded goggles, while keeping the rest almost intact:

While Fett's "T" visor is iconic, this design keeps the look of the rounder goggles that have become a staple of the line, while the red strip down the middle hints at the old "T" design. His forearm weapons feature a mini-crossbow and a working retractable blade. The Surcoat is reminiscent of Fett's shoulder cape. His rocketpack is still there just in a larger more industrial model.

Head to Sillof's to see some of these in 360-degree rotating versions. The details are simply stunning. [Silof]

