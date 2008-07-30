Spy Glasses Set International Espionage to Your Very Own Soundtrack

What's better than stealing highly guarded secrets through your special digital camera glasses? How about stealing said secrets to AC/DC's Night Prowler? An otherwise gaudy but inconspicuous set of Oakley Thump knockoffs, these Spy Camera+MP3 Sunglasses capture shots through a wireless shutter control—1.3MP photos saved in 2GB of storage—and they play your favourite MP3s for up to 6 hours through the rechargeable lithium ion battery. If only these were around when we were ten, oh the parliament buildings we could have pretended to infiltrate. US$165. [brando]