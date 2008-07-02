Nothing confirms that Sprint is indeed getting the HTC Touch Diamond like a blurry picture of the phone posted in some forum. You can't tell much, but you can see that TouchFLO 3D is still there, and that there's a big yellow Sprint sticker on the top right where the, uh, front camera is supposed to be. Either there's no front cam on this or your face is going to get a Sprint logo all over it during conversations (or it's on the left, but we can't make it out in this vaselined photo). [PPCGeeks via Phone Arena]
Sprint's HTC Touch Diamond Gets Photographed By Digital Camera From 1998
