Sprint's best phone, the Instinct got a little bit better today with a firmware update that patches some sniggles. No new features, but this update apparently lubes it up for a big one next month that'll drop in changes to the browser (dear god, make it better), Sprint Nav, TV, Picture Mail—and pretty much everything else on the phone.[Buzz About Wireless, Thanks squirtle!]
Sprint Instinct Firmware Update Fixes Bugs, Paves Path for Feature Updates
