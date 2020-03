According to the SprintUsers forum, Sprint smartphone owners looking to renew their plans are being forced out of their standalone data plans, and pushed into Sprint's All-In-One plan that package voice, data, and messaging under one roof. In many cases, these new plans are costing the user way more than they paid before. Does this mean the days of standalone data are coming to an end? As of now, there is no official word from Sprint. [SprintUsers via BGR via Electronista]