Sprint and SK Telecom in Talks to Co-Develop Awesome Phones

SK Telecom is South Korea's largest mobile phone carrier, but they're definitely interested in a U.S. presence—it was a partner in Helio (before it got sold), and had a rejected US$5 billion investment offer to Sprint last fall. While CNBC originally reported they were now in talks to buy Sprint, the WSJ says the two are actually talking about a partnership to co-develop phones and services, since they both run on CDMA. Awesome Korean phones and services on Sprint? Yes please. Sprint could definitely use the boost. But will the Ocean 2 live again? [WSJ]