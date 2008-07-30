Sprint Airave Cell-Over-Wi-Fi Box Goes On Sale Nationwide

Sprint and Samsung's femtocell answer to T-Mo's [email protected] is now available everywhere after localised tests in Indy and Denver apparently went well enough to push it nationwide. The box connects to your router, allowing you to make calls over the web with any Sprint CDMA phone. It's US$100 for the box, plus US$15 per month for unlimited Wi-Fi calls for one line, or US$25 per month for a family plan, which is pricier than T-Mo's Hotspot. But if your house is in a Sprint dark spot (and you haven't switched providers, for some reason), this is for you. [Sprint]