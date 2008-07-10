Spectacular 3D Medical Animations Show The Body's Inner Workings in Stunning Detail

Hybrid Medical Animation takes the inner workings of your body and creates some of the most beautiful, spectacular animations that you're likely to see. Seriously, who knew that our insides looked so awesome? If we saw stuff like this when I was in school, maybe I would have become a doctor. Also, if I was smarter, maybe I would have become a doctor, but let's just blame it on the lack of fancy animations, shall we? Above is their new 2008 demo reel, showing off the kinds of things they can model and animate. Fantastic Voyage 2, anyone? [Hybrid Medical Animation via Dark Roasted Blend]