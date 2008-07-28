Special Edition DC Xbox 360 Are Hot In the Non-RROD Sense

Check out these four horsemen of the Xbox 360 apocalypse from ComicCon: one Watchmen, one DC Comics, one Gears of War, and one Terminator Salvation, all up for grabs as part of a contest from Warner Bros. These aren't just new cases, either, they're full-fledged Xbox 360 consoles. There's only limited info to go on right now concerning these custom consoles, so we have no idea whether or not the superheros and super powers splayed across the fronts of these Xbox 360's will be enough to combat the RROD that surely awaits each of them in the future. [Film School Rejects]