Space Shuttle Media Centre Is, Wait for It, Out of this World!

Following our never-ending theme of the adult adolescent astronaut furniture, we spotted this media centre shaped like a spaceship. With room for a computer and/or various media equipment, we think it's meant for kids and we also don't care. Because as if the recessed pod bay doors weren't enough, the ship features an LED backlighting capable of displaying 20 patterns of light. Now if there were only some decent blinky buttons onboard and "pew pew" sound effects, we'd have something really special. Contact for pricing. [Caroline Mcclelland bia bornrich]