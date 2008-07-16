SoWine Bar Preserves Your Open Bottle For Up to 10 Days

If popping open a box of Franzia and drinking until you pass out is your idea of a sophisticated evening, you will have no use for the SoWine Bar. Believe it or not, there are people out there that prefer to enjoy a bottle of wine over an extended period of time. SoWine allows those users to store two bottles, bring them to the correct drinking temperature, and keep them fresh when opened for up to 10 days (according to the manufacturer) using two separate air-tight refrigerated storage units. Most of the other preservation methods out there only get you an extra few days, so this represents a significant improvement. SoWine is available for around US$600. [SoWine and Around Wine via Gizmag]