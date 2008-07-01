Sony's First QR Code Is A Giz AU Competition To Win 10 PlayStation 3s!

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

UPDATE: I've had lots of people asking if we've drawn this - yes we have. If you didn't get an email from me, sadly you didn't win. Why not try our Nokia competition this week and see if you can do better?

The image you see above this text is a QR code. You might remember them from places like Japanese graves, or Telstra's recent announcement that their bring QR code software to NextG handsets via a free download.

But what makes this QR code special is that it's a) Sony Australia's very first QR code, and b) that it's an exclusive competition to Gizmodo AU readers to win one of 10 PlayStation 3 consoles.

So how do you enter? I'm glad you asked. First of all, you'll need a QR-code enabled mobile phone. So that means either a NextG handset from Telstra (you'll probably have to download the software to make it work), or certain Nokia phones (with additional software) that can decrypt them as well.

Next, you boot up the software, and using the phone's camera, you scan the picture on the screen. You'll get sent an SMS message with a question that you need to answer in the comments section of this post.

The competition ends on Friday, July 4 at 5pm (AEST). The best 10 answers (judged by me), will get a PlayStation 3 console, courtesy of Sony.

