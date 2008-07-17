Sony's BDP-S350 BD-Live Ready Blu-ray Player Shipping

Sony's latest Blu-ray Live-ready (firmware 1.1 upgradeable to 2.0) deck, which we first saw in February, is now shipping. New facts coming out are that it's 55 percent smaller and sucks down 21 percent less power than its predecessor the BDP-S300, and boots in "approximately a few seconds." You can pick it up for US$400, but since you can get a new 80GB PS3 that is also BD-Live ready for the same money, you've got a choice to make.

Also worth factoring in is the step-up S550 available this fall for US$100 more, which adds on-board DTS-HD audio decoding and a bundled 1GB flash storage device for BD-Live. So what'll it be, the PS3's power consumption of 8 refrigerators or a sleek green dedicated Blu-ray deck that can't play games?