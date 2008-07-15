Sony Vaio FW and SR Series: First 16.4-Inch Notebook, MacBook-Style Keyboards

Two series of Vaio Centrino 2 consumer notebooks: FW is the world's first 16.4-inch widescreen notebook, meant to deliver a 17-inch widescreen 16:9 experience in a 15-incher's footprint. (The math sort of works.) It's optimised for HD and Blu-ray playback (though optional). The SR-series notebooks bring some higher-end features down to the consumer level at a decent, with an LED-backlit 13.3-inch widescreen and G-sensor HDD shock protection. Every Vaio notebook (except the BZ biz class laptops) has the new MacBook style-keyboard, though Sony says they did it first, 2003. Full details below.