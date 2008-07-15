Sony Vaio BZ Business Notebooks are Tough and Handsome Like Jason Chen

The Vaio BZ series business notebook from Sony combines the look of a Vaio and the durability of a ThinkPad to make a glitzier business notebook than we usually see. The BZ isn't Mil-Spec strong like Toughbooks or EliteBooks, but it carries HDD shock protection and a spill resistant keyboard in its magnesium alloy case, which is similar spec-wise to a Lenovo ThinkPad.