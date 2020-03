Sony Style has posted a teaser on its front page promising that the company's going to drop some knowledge on Monday at 9PM. Chances are, it's about Sony's new Centrino 2-based VAIO line, which should offer better performance while consuming less power than its older models. Laptops rumoured to be featured include the company's first 16:9-ratio notebooks, including the 13.1-inch VAIO Z and the 16.4-inch VAIO FZ. [Electronista]