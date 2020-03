The PS3 may be having its ups and downs, but one thing is for certain—Sony is loving the Xross Media Bar. They put it in some of their Bravia TVs, the PSP, some Cybershot cameras and now they are planning to integrate the interface into their new Vaio FW series laptops. Naturally, the goal here is to provide synergy between all sorts of devices to create that "digital living room" type experience that is all the rage these days. [Tech Radar]