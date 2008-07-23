Sony Joins The Digital Photo Frame Brigade

Here at Giz, there's a general feeling of acute loathing towards digital photo frames . They're expensive, they suck up energy unnecessarily (which is especially important in this age of environmental awareness) and for the most part, screen quality is crappier than a cheap, Chinese mobile phone. So when Sony announces that they're releasing a new photo frame of the digital variety, we don't break out the champers and start jumping for joy. Of course, that doesn't mean that some of you won't be interested in this, so we're going to fight through our cynicism (a little bit, anyway) and tell you what you can expect for your 250 dollars:

7-inch screen

256MB internal memory

Compatible with Memory Stick Pro, Memory Stick Pro Duo, Compact Flash, SD Memory Card, MMC and xD- Picture card

WVGA resolution (800 x 480)

Slimline remote control

Automatically rotates pictures

10 different slideshow modes.

There's also a digital or analogue clock mode (making it a big-arsed desktop clock) or calendar mode that incorporates your photos.

When you consider that it costs about 10 cents to print a photo and $30 for a decent frame, you could have 2,200 photos to manually swap in and out for the cost of this option from Sony. Sure, it's not digital, but then again, it won't drive up your electricity bill either.

