How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Sony Joins The Digital Photo Frame Brigade

sony frame.jpg

Here at Giz, there's a general feeling of acute loathing towards digital photo frames. They're expensive, they suck up energy unnecessarily (which is especially important in this age of environmental awareness) and for the most part, screen quality is crappier than a cheap, Chinese mobile phone. So when Sony announces that they're releasing a new photo frame of the digital variety, we don't break out the champers and start jumping for joy.

Of course, that doesn't mean that some of you won't be interested in this, so we're going to fight through our cynicism (a little bit, anyway) and tell you what you can expect for your 250 dollars:

  • 7-inch screen
  • 256MB internal memory
  • Compatible with Memory Stick Pro, Memory Stick Pro Duo, Compact Flash, SD Memory Card, MMC and xD- Picture card
  • WVGA resolution (800 x 480)
  • Slimline remote control
  • Automatically rotates pictures
  • 10 different slideshow modes.

There's also a digital or analogue clock mode (making it a big-arsed desktop clock) or calendar mode that incorporates your photos.

When you consider that it costs about 10 cents to print a photo and $30 for a decent frame, you could have 2,200 photos to manually swap in and out for the cost of this option from Sony. Sure, it's not digital, but then again, it won't drive up your electricity bill either.

[Sony]

Trending Stories Right Now

bill-murray blake-lively charlotte-rampling deadpool deadpool-2 death-becomes-her forever-week groundhog-day heath-ledger highlander immortality immortals interview-with-the-vampire io9 kirsten-dunst ryan-reynolds sean-connery terry-gilliam the-age-of-adaline the-imaginarium-of-doctor-parnassus tom-cruise tuck-everlasting zardoz

9 Movies With Characters Who Prove Immortality Can Be A Total Drag

As storytellers are fond of reminding us, living forever usually only sounds awesome until you try it. This list includes only movie characters who were born human and then somehow became immortal—that’s why there aren’t any gods, unless Phil Connors counts—and then realised how long eternity really, truly is.
amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles