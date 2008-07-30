Sony BDP-S350 and Panasonic DMP-BD50 Blu-ray 2.0 Enabled/Ready Players Reviewed Head-to-Head

Our good friend Gary Merson the HD Guru reviewed Sony' BDP-S350 and Panasonic's DMP-BD50, the latest Blu-ray players from each company, Battlemodo style. Both BD players scored high marks on video performance, with a slight edge to Panasonic, but Panasonic's US$600 BD50 smoked Sony's S350 on pretty much everything else.

Panny's player can decode Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD 5.1-channel audio on any 5.1 surround system without a hitch, while the US$400 S350 will only do this with HDMI-based receivers (it downconverts the audio otherwise). In addition, the Sony player isn't equipped with BD Live features out of the box—it'll take a software update, not out yet, to bring it up to profile 2.0.

If you're looking for a Blu-ray player in the near future, the HD Guru suggests you should spend the extra Benjamins on the BD50. (Or you know, get a PS3.) Hit the link to read the nitty gritty. [HD Guru]