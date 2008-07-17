Sony and Others Form TransferJet Consortium to Make Short-Range Wireless Tech

Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, Toshiba JVC, Kodak, Hitachi and a bunch more companies have today announced that they're forming the Transferjet consortium to develop an "interoperable wireless transfer technology." Sounding like a challenge to Bluetooth, Transferjet will apparently operate at a theoretical 560 Mbps rate. Plus it could allow pairing as simply as touching two devices together: your camera could display pics on TV simply by sitting it atop the screen. Sounds like a great consumer solution, but since the consortium has yet to define specs, it'll be a while until the project bears fruit. With big players like this aboard though, other wireless data systems must be feeling the pressure. Press release below.

Tokyo, July 17, 2008 - Sony Corporation, Canon Inc., Eastman Kodak Company, Hitachi Ltd., Victor Company of Japan, KDDI Corporation, Kenwood Corporation, Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd. (Panasonic), Nikon Corporation, Olympus Imaging Corporation, Pioneer Corporation, SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Seiko Epson Corporation, Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications, Toshiba Corporation today announced an agreement to form a consortium to develop specifications for interconnecting products using "TransferJet" a new interoperable wireless transfer technology that enables rapid transfer of high resolution video, music and images. The "TransferJet Consortium" (www.transferjet.org) plans to promote a wide range of products and services incorporating TransferJet technology with the aim of accelerating its adoption throughout the consumer electronics industry.

TransferJet wireless technology enables a high speed data transmission rate of 560Mbps, while eliminating the need for complex setup and operation. Directly touching two compliant electronic products together allows files to be transferred automatically, without the need for an access point. For example, touching a TV with a digital camera enables photos to be instantaneously displayed on the TV screen. Alternatively, downloaded music content can be easily enjoyed by touching a mobile phone to a portable audio player. TransferJet can be used as a universal interface across all consumer electronics devices.

The "TransferJet Consortium" will develop specifications and guidelines ensuring interoperability between products incorporating the technology, establish licensing schemes and administer the use of the TransferJet logo. The Consortium will also promote the advantages across industries and to consumers. Through these initiatives, the Consortium will aim to create and expand the market for TransferJet products.

"TransferJet Consortium" Members (as of July 17 2008 )

Sony Corporation ("TransferJet Consortium" Administration)

Canon Inc.

Eastman Kodak Company

Hitachi Ltd.,

Victor Company of Japan

KDDI Corporation

Kenwood Corporation

Matsushita Electric Industrial Co., Ltd (Panasonic)

Nikon Corporation

Olympus Imaging Corporation

Pioneer Corporation

SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Sony Ericsson Mobile Communications

Toshiba Corporation