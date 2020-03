We are starting to butt up to Sony's flagship a900 DSLR's release date—August or September, though Sept. strikes me as more likely—so it makes some sense it'd be spotted prancing about in the wild. It's hard to be certain it's an a900, but the spotter says three things made it stand out from other Sonys: the optical viewfinder, the thumb rest, and the side ports. (Compare with the a350 and a700.) Either way, we'll be seeing more of this full-frame 25MP monster soon. [Dyxum, Thanks Dario!]