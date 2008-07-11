How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Somehow, Original iPhones Going For Up To US$600, Sell Now!

Many people have been waiting for the eve of the iPhone 3G's introduction to pounce on cheap first generation iPhones on eBay and Craigslist. These people are upset. For some reason, contrary to what you'd think, first generation iPhones are going for astronomical prices. Craigslist is full of people offering up to US$600 for 16GB iPhones and up to US$400 for 8GB models. The arrival of the app store might be part of it, and the fact that it'll be harder to get a 3G iPhone without contract, but $600 for a 16GB iPhone is crazy. Who wants to buy my iPod touch?

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles