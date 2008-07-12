Some iPhone 3G Screens Are Looking a Bit Yellow

We're not sure precisely how widespread the issue may be, but multiple reports on the Macrumors forums are bringing to light that some iPhone 3Gs are suffering from a screen with a yellow tint. While on a standard LCD the issue would probably just warrant a settings readjustment (like from Movie mode to Sports), we can't tell whether or not this is an issue with the display itself or the firmware driving the display. Is anyone else noticing that their shiny white/black iPhone 3G is looking a bit...yellow? [Macrumors]