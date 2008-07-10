This wireless keyboard from Buffalo is great because the solar charging unit is directly built into the device. If you have a viable source of sunlight, you don't have to worry about the batteries going dead. You also don't have to worry about not having any batteries around, needing to pilfer them from your roommate's remotes, and making your roommate so angry he threatens to castrate you with a spork. I guess what I'm trying to say, is that solar-powered gadgets like this keyboard prevent genital mutilation...if you have $US135 and live in Japan. [Keyboards World]
Solar-Powered Wireless Keyboard Means No More Replacing Batteries
