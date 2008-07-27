Smudgy Pictures of Nokia's Tube Show New, Bland Interface

A bunch of new photos and specs for Nokia's Tube, a.k.a. The 5800 XpressMusic, have been leaked to the Internet. The alleged iPhone killer will apparently come with a 16:9 16 million colour TFT LCD display with 640 X 360 pixel resolution, haptic feedback, a 3.2 megapixel camera with Carl Zeiss optics, Dual LED flash, a built-in GPS and 140MB RAM. Also, lots of grease and fingerprints, it seems.

It looks like Nokia's updated the interface since the last round of leaked pics, but while the new design is cleaner, it's also flat and uninteresting. If Nokia wants even the slightest sliver of possible iPhone users to sit up and take notice, this had better not be the last version of the phone's UI. [Boy Genius]








