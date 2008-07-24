SlyDial: Avoid Annoying Conversations by Going Directly to Voicemail

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

If there is one thing I can't stand it is getting into long-winded conversations with people on the phone. This is especially true if that person happens to be annoying. If I am forced to initiate the call, I find myself muttering a silent prayer that they won't pick up, but the fact of the matter is that annoying people are always available. The good news is that SlyDial has come up with a solution to this problem with a service that allows the caller to go directly to voicemail.

After signing up for the free account, users can choose between the basic free service with a 30 second ad tacked on, or skip the ad with a US$.15 charger per individual message (there is also a US$4.95 monthly and a US$29.95 yearly plan). Then it is a simple matter of dialing 267-SLYDIAL then the number you wish to call. It could actually be a very handy service, although I would imagine that your contacts would catch on after awhile. [SlyDial via Webware via Lifehacker]

