How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Simple Hack Turns USB Charger Units into iPhone Chargers

Apparently many USB charger units—you've probably got at least one that came free with a gizmo: I've got three—won't work to charge the iPhone. That's 'cause Apple's lovely design engineers made the phone's electronics look for the standard USB D+ and D- lines, which lots of USB chargers omit. Thanks to a simple hack, however, you can add these lines in by spoofing reference voltages instead. All it takes is a few resistors, some wire cutting and soldering, and the ability to have no fear that you're precious iPhone is going to go up in an expensive puff of smoke. The magic resistor formula is revealed below.

The project was designed to work on 12V car USB units, and it's pretty neat, hey? Interestingly, with just a few extra tweaks you can adapt it so the circuit works with high-capacity batteries. That'll let you run your iPhone almost anywhere in the world away from power sockets. [Tzywen via Makezine]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles