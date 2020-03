The Sidekick that had been known as Gekko shall henceforth be called Sidekick 2008. Yes, it may be the first time since the year 2000 that we're sticking the date in a product name, but it's a trend we've so missed. Other than that, we just have a few more blurry-and-therefore-trustworthy leaked shots of the device for your perusal. The front's not bad, but the back is mighty colourful:

Ooohh, skins! [cellphonesignal]