Boy Genius has word that T-Mobile's Sidekick 2008 is coming out on July 30th. The phone has Sidekick like features, and a 2.6-inch WQVGA screen, A2DP stereo bluetooth streaming and those interchangeable faceplates we've been hearing about. The phone's OS should feel appropriately aged but at the right price, the Sidekick's always been a crowd pleaser. I'm just not sure if that crowd is this crowd. [Boy Genius]