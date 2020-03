Some more images have popped up at Hiptop3 of the forthcoming Sidekick Gekko aka 2008 from T-Mobile, and they're the best we've seen to date. This is a slender looking hiptop which will launch with a multitude of skins, making it the most customisable Sidekick to date. And really, with a feature like that, you'd think the code name would be "chameleon", but what do we know? [Hiptop3]