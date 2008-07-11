Sick Of iPhone? Why Not Win A Nokia?

Are you sick of all the iPhone stories over the past 48 hours (I know I'm starting to get there)? Then why not enter our awesome comp to win a Nokia N78. Just hit the jump, answer the question in the comments section (of that post - not this one) and you could be calling your iPhone-toting mates on a phone that has never been linked to Jesus. Which is a good thing in my books...

[Nokia N78 comp on Giz]

