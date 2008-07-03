How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Show Us Your Wildest Gadget Dreams in Napkin Sketch Form

It's a classic story: someone comes up with a million dollar idea while sitting at a bar and sketches it out on a napkin to remember it. Later, they profit, and they have a cute story about where they came up with the idea. Well, now's your chance. For this week's photo contest, I'm looking for you to get creative without the aid of Photoshop. Instead, I want to see what kind of fantastical gadget napkin sketches you can come up with. What have you always wanted to see on the shelves of Best Buy? What's the craziest or most futuristic device you can imagine? Sketch it out on a napkin, take a picture or scan it in, and email it to [email protected] with "napkin sketch" in the subject line. I'll post the best sketches in our Gallery of Champions next Tuesday. Get sketchin'!

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles