Shape Up from Fred and Friends is one of those bullying-style digital alarm clocks, designed to force you awake. It's shaped like a mini dumbbell and won't stop buzzing until you do 30 reps. This would not get me out of bed in the AM, nossir. But it might make me smile. Smile happily as I grip its conveniently throwable shape and fling it heartily out of the window into the garden, and slip back to sleep. There's no info on price or availability, you may be pleased to know. [OhGizmo]