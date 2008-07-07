Sexy Venetian Blind T-Shirt Bares Midriffs With the Pull of a String

Hey girls, can't decide whether or not to wear that midriff-bearing shirt out to the bar tonight? No worries, simply don this Venetian blind t-shirt and yank on the fully functional string when Joe Hotty walks by. Sure it's ridiculous, but it's also one-of-its-kind, and available only at art museums for the time being. Just don't be too peeved when some drunk mistakes your shirt for an actual window and pukes all over your chest. [Shikisai via I New Idea]