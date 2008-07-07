Hey girls, can't decide whether or not to wear that midriff-bearing shirt out to the bar tonight? No worries, simply don this Venetian blind t-shirt and yank on the fully functional string when Joe Hotty walks by. Sure it's ridiculous, but it's also one-of-its-kind, and available only at art museums for the time being. Just don't be too peeved when some drunk mistakes your shirt for an actual window and pukes all over your chest. [Shikisai via I New Idea]
Sexy Venetian Blind T-Shirt Bares Midriffs With the Pull of a String
Trending Stories Right Now
The Truth About Bioplastic
If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt
Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.