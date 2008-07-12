Senators Propose Bill Banning Higher Mobile Phone Taxes; We Like This Bill

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Just in case you haven't noticed the outrageous charges on your bill every month, Uncle Sam just loves taxing mobile phones and wireless charges. While the average tax rate for most products is 7.07%, on wireless services it's a whopping 15.9% when you combine the local, state and federal taxes. Not cool. Well, some senators are trying to get reelected fighting for the little guy, proposing a five-year ban on more mobile phone taxation.

The bill, dubbed the Mobile Wireless Tax Fairness Act of 2008, is a aisle-crossing affair, as it's co-sponsered by Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Senator Olympia Snowe (R-ME). If the bill is passed, the taxes won't be lowered, they'l just be frozen in place for at least five years. Hey, I'll take it. These data plans are ridiculous enough without taxes making it even more expensive. Let's make this happen, Congress! [Ars Technica]

