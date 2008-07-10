In a historic vote this afternoon, the US Senate voted to amend the Foreign Intelligence Security Act (FISA) to expand the government's surveillance capabilities and provide retroactive immunity for phone companies who participated in the Bush administration's illegal wiretapping program. The margin of victory was wide, with 69 old people voting for and only 28 old people voting against the measure. The good news is that to register your concern about the bill all you have to do is pick up your phone and start talking. [NYT]
Senate High-Fives Phone Companies for Spying on Americans
