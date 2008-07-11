How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Segway Crash Test is Awkward For All Parties Involved

Some agency not called the National Pedestrian Walkway and Novelty Tour Commission apparently ran the Segway though a battery of crash tests, dummies and all. I'm sure that by now many people have experienced something resembling this test, so it was probably wise to run the Seg into a few things to make sure it wouldn't kill anyone. As expected, the effect is almost identical to a tall man sprinting full speed into another, face first. An alternative back story for this video: It's a performance art piece entitled "Dude, You Kissed My Eyeball." [YouTube]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.

How Humanity Could Last Forever

Our species will face no shortage of existential risks in the coming decades, whether it be from nuclear war, climate change, a bioengineered pandemic, artificial superintelligence, molecular nanotechnology, or threats we have yet to conceive. Despair, cynicism, and misanthropy will get us nowhere, and we need to start thinking of practical ways to ensure the ongoing survival of our species.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles