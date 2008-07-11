Segway Crash Test is Awkward For All Parties Involved

Some agency not called the National Pedestrian Walkway and Novelty Tour Commission apparently ran the Segway though a battery of crash tests, dummies and all. I'm sure that by now many people have experienced something resembling this test, so it was probably wise to run the Seg into a few things to make sure it wouldn't kill anyone. As expected, the effect is almost identical to a tall man sprinting full speed into another, face first. An alternative back story for this video: It's a performance art piece entitled "Dude, You Kissed My Eyeball." [YouTube]