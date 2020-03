Continuing with its series of animal robots designed to entertain kids, tenderise adults, and more importantly, don't poop, Sega is going to start selling their Hamster robot in Japan this August. The 3.5-inch robot is fluffy, does cute cute cute things, and you only need to feed it four batteries. Hamsters everywhere, it's back to Burger King time for all of you furry things you. [Impress Robot Watch]