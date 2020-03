Intended as an artistic statement by William Lamson from his collection Intervention, we can't help but to take note of the helium balloon as a clever, non-destructive way to defeat security cameras. Tethered at the right height and loaded with static electricity, a less honest man might use the technology to sneak into Nordstrom late at night to try on all the high heels. Wait, I meant, err, the gun store. To try out the guns. [William Lamson via MAKE]