Seascout Lifeguard Robot Is a Far Cry From Baywatch

Designer Andre Harley's Seascout robot concept aims to save lives in dangerous waters by taking the lifeguard out of the equation. The device can be programmed to locate a swimmer, deployed manually or autonomously guided via a GPS tracker integrated into a watch or clothing. It even features internal lighting and a two-way radio system to help a victim communicate with rescuers on land. If the Seascout ever makes its way onto our beaches, it is easy to see how it could help save lives—but where is the fun in drowning if you are not going to be saved by buxom, bikini-clad blondes? [Andre Harley via Coroflot via DVICE]