'Sculpture' Fires Beer Bottles at a Wall at 600KPH

Now this is what I call art. It's a sculpture/robot that flings empty beer bottles at a solid wall at 600 KPH, smashing them to smithereens. As the exhibit goes on during the day, a pile of green shards of glass piles up under the wall. It's a comment on rock and roll or something, but I'm a simple man. I just like seeing things smash. If you're like me, you can go check out the cannon at the SUPERDOME exhibition at the Palais de Tokyo in Paris. Hit the jump for another shot of the cannon in action.

[We Make Money Not Art via MAKE]

