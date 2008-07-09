How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Screw The iPhone - Win A Nokia N78!

03_NokiaN78.jpg

Screw the iPhone. Screw the networks. Hell, screw everyone. Except your friends at Gizmodo, that is. In case you've forgotten, we're giving away a Nokia N78 this week. It's an awesome little phone - I've got a review unit sitting here charging in front of me that I'm going to put through its paces. But you can do the same thing if you enter this comp.

All you need to do is go back to the original post here. Then answer the question in 25 words or less. Remember that - it's 25 words or less, people... go over and you miss out. And don't enter in this post - you won't get anywhere...

I'll be judging this one on Friday (although we have another one to give away next week). Try and make me laugh, and you might not need to queue up for a new iPhone - we could be sending you a new N78 instead.

[Nokia N78 comp on Giz]

Trending Stories Right Now

earther

The Truth About Bioplastic

If you’re not the type to bring a reusable bag to the store, bioplastics have become an increasingly attractive alternative to the plastic that is slowly strangling the oceans, rivers, municipalities, and the very sediment record of Earth itself.
cassian-andor diego-luna disney io9 jabba-the-hutt jabba-the-hutts-intriguing-texture lucasfilm rogue-one the-tonight-show-with-jimmy-fallon

Diego Luna Is Haunted By His Thirst For Jabba The Hutt

Once upon a time, on the press tour for a little-known film called Rogue One, actor Diego Luna expressed a desire. A forbidden desire. Since then, he has not known peace.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles